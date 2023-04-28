Skyworks Solutions Inc.: Weathering Stock Market Storms with 16.81B Market Cap

Currently, the stock price of Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) is $103.91. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $104.60 after opening at $102.66. The stock touched a low of $100.54 before closing at $102.80.

Skyworks Solutions Inc.’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $123.69 on 02/07/23, with the lowest value being $76.16 on 10/13/22.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

52-week price history of SWKS Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Skyworks Solutions Inc.’s current trading price is -15.99% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 36.44%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $76.16 and $123.69. Shares of the company, which operates in the Technology sector, recorded a trading volume of around 2.27 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 1.81 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -7.24% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 16.81B and boasts a workforce of 11150 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Skyworks Solutions Inc.

As of right now, 15 analysts are rating Skyworks Solutions Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 12 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 106.83, with a change in price of +8.94. Similarly, Skyworks Solutions Inc. recorded 1,914,583 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +9.41%.

SWKS Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SWKS stands at 0.39. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.30.

SWKS Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Skyworks Solutions Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 15.78%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 18.85%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 9.26% and 6.24%, respectively.

SWKS Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 14.02%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 19.88%. The price of SWKS leaped by -8.29% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -4.21%.