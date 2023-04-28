Six Flags Entertainment Corporation Inc. (SIX) Price Performance: A Fundamental Analysis Perspective

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 4.43%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 11.53%. The price of SIX leaped by -0.33% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.83%.

Currently, the stock price of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) is $24.28. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $24.28 after opening at $23.42. The stock touched a low of $23.30 before closing at $23.08.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $40.82 on 04/28/22, while the lowest price during the same period was $16.83 on 10/03/22.

52-week price history of SIX Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s current trading price is -40.52% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 44.27%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $16.83 and $40.82. The shares of the Consumer Cyclical sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 1.87 million for the day, which was comparatively higher than the average daily volume of 1.58 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -10.57% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.07B and boasts a workforce of 1450 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

As of right now, 6 analysts are rating Six Flags Entertainment Corporation as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 25.51, with a change in price of +0.25. Similarly, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation recorded 1,659,931 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +1.04%.

SIX Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation over the last 50 days is presently at 21.15%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 39.58%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 20.91% and 12.16%, respectively.