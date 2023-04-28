Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) Stock: Navigating Drops and Gains

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Sibanye Stillwater Limited’s current trading price is -38.83% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 12.15%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $7.82 and $14.34. The company, active in the Basic Materials sector, saw a trading volume of around 2.61 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 4.14 million observed over the last three months.

The current stock price for Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) is $8.77. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $8.805 after opening at $8.67. It dipped to a low of $8.63 before ultimately closing at $8.69.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The market performance of Sibanye Stillwater Limited has been somewhat unstable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $14.34 on 04/29/22, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $7.82, recorded on 03/07/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) has experienced a quarterly decline of -20.63% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.29B and boasts a workforce of 84981 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Limited

As of right now, 7 analysts are rating Sibanye Stillwater Limited as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 9.73, with a change in price of -2.29. Similarly, Sibanye Stillwater Limited recorded 3,550,311 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -20.71%.

How SBSW’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SBSW stands at 0.25. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.24.

SBSW Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Sibanye Stillwater Limited over the past 50 days is 51.49%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 43.71%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 42.31% and 47.85%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

SBSW Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The metric has seen a significant loss of -17.73% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -4.78%. Over the past 30 days, the price of SBSW has fallen by 4.53%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.94%.