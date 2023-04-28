RIVN Stock: Exploring Rivian Automotive Inc.’s Growth

The stock price for Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) currently stands at $12.84. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $12.78 after starting at $12.17. The stock’s lowest price was $12.08 before closing at $12.67.

Rivian Automotive Inc. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $40.86 on 09/15/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $11.68 on 04/26/23.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

52-week price history of RIVN Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Rivian Automotive Inc.’s current trading price is -68.58% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 9.93%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $11.68 to $40.86. In the Consumer Cyclical sector, the Rivian Automotive Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 5.01 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.29.47 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -35.25% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 11.84B and boasts a workforce of 14122 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Rivian Automotive Inc.

As of right now, 11 analysts are rating Rivian Automotive Inc. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 17.43, with a change in price of -18.66. Similarly, Rivian Automotive Inc. recorded 27,329,480 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -59.51%.

Examining RIVN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for RIVN stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.09.

RIVN Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Rivian Automotive Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 10.18%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 24.74%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 19.18% and 13.05% respectively.

RIVN Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -30.33%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -62.72%. The price of RIVN leaped by -9.83% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.82%.