Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Riot Platforms Inc.’s current trading price is -19.47% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 257.52%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $3.25 and $14.43. The company, active in the Financial sector, saw a trading volume of around 8.49 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 20.56 million observed over the last three months.

Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT) currently has a stock price of $11.62. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $11.92 after opening at $11.22. The lowest recorded price for the day was $10.755 before it closed at $11.84.

The market performance of Riot Platforms Inc. has been somewhat stable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $14.43 on 04/18/23, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $3.25, recorded on 12/28/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 83.56% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.05B and boasts a workforce of 489 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Riot Platforms Inc.

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating Riot Platforms Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 6.93, with a change in price of +6.59. Similarly, Riot Platforms Inc. recorded 17,656,863 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +132.86%.

How RIOT’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for RIOT stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

RIOT Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Riot Platforms Inc. over the last 50 days is at 68.94%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 49.21%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 48.19% and 45.72%, respectively.

RIOT Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 242.76%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 64.58%. Over the last 30 days, the price of RIOT has fallen by 25.89%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 10.45%.