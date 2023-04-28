Pitney Bowes Inc. Inc. (PBI) Price Performance: A Comparative Analysis with Competitors

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -5.26%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 23.29%. Over the last 30 days, the price of PBI has leaped by -3.23%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.74%.

At present, Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) has a stock price of $3.60. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $3.655 after an opening price of $3.515. The day’s lowest price was $3.41, and it closed at $3.41.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The market performance of Pitney Bowes Inc.’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $5.72 on 04/29/22, while the lowest value for the same duration was $2.30 on 10/03/22.

52-week price history of PBI Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Pitney Bowes Inc.’s current trading price is -37.01% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 56.52%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $2.30 and $5.72. The trading volume for the Industrials sector company’s shares reached about 2.84 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 1.25 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -15.29% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 634.54M and boasts a workforce of 11000 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.05, with a change in price of -0.23. Similarly, Pitney Bowes Inc. recorded 1,399,592 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -6.01%.

PBI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PBI stands at 36.33. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 35.79.

PBI Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Pitney Bowes Inc. over the last 50 days is 18.90%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 40.00%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 21.08% and 25.08%, respectively.