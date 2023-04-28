NMR’s Stock Market Adventure: -3.47% YTD Growth Amidst Volatility

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -3.47%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 10.03%. Over the last 30 days, the price of NMR has leaped by -4.99%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -6.22%.

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) currently has a stock price of $3.62. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $3.64 after opening at $3.64. The lowest recorded price for the day was $3.58 before it closed at $3.72.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Nomura Holdings Inc.’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $4.23 on 02/21/23, and the lowest price during that time was $2.99, recorded on 11/03/22.

52-week price history of NMR Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -14.42% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 20.87%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $2.99 and $4.23. The Financial sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 0.69 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 0.77 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -10.17% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 11.91B and boasts a workforce of 26585 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.85, with a change in price of -0.07. Similarly, Nomura Holdings Inc. recorded 897,873 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -1.90%.

NMR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NMR stands at 9.60. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 3.12.

NMR Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Nomura Holdings Inc. over the last 50 days is at 6.15%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 11.11%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 34.44% and 52.69%, respectively.