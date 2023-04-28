Magic Empire Global Limited’s Bumpy Road: Analyzing the 52-Week Range and Future Prospects

Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL) has a current stock price of $0.93. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $1.0699 after opening at $1.00. The stock’s low for the day was $0.89, and it eventually closed at $1.00.

52-week price history of MEGL Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Magic Empire Global Limited’s current trading price is -99.63% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -7.20%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $1.00 and $249.94. The Financial sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 3.08 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 0.22 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL) has experienced a quarterly decline of -61.97% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 20.24M and boasts a workforce of 9 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.8035, with a change in price of -1.3620. Similarly, Magic Empire Global Limited recorded 977,284 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -59.48%.

MEGL Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MEGL stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

MEGL Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Magic Empire Global Limited over the past 50 days is 3.09%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 5.35%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 5.27% and 4.28%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

MEGL Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. The index has shown a price loss of -28.06% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -63.17%. The price of MEGL leaped by -42.00% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -25.76%.