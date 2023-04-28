MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. Inc. (MTSI) Price Performance: A Fundamental Analysis Perspective

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price loss of -8.35% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 0.45%. The price of MTSI leaped by -14.79% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -8.26%.

The present stock price for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI) is $57.72. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $59.485 after an opening price of $59.09. The stock briefly fell to $55.98 before ending the session at $59.53.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $76.56 on 03/09/23, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $42.85 on 07/05/22.

52-week price history of MTSI Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -24.61% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 34.70%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $42.85 and $76.56. The trading volume for the Technology sector company’s shares reached about 0.6 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 0.45 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -15.34% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.07B and boasts a workforce of 1200 employees.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 7 analysts are rating MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 66.47, with a change in price of -10.63. Similarly, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. recorded 414,322 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -15.55%.

MTSI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MTSI stands at 0.70. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.70.

MTSI Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. over the last 50 days is 8.45%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 11.64%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 5.00% and 8.95%, respectively.