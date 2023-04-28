LVO Stock: A Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast

The present stock price for LiveOne Inc. (LVO) is $1.33. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $1.37 after an opening price of $1.25. The stock briefly fell to $1.23 before ending the session at $1.24.

In terms of market performance, LiveOne Inc. had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $1.56 on 04/10/23, and the lowest value was recorded at $0.48 on 12/20/22.

52-week price history of LVO Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. LiveOne Inc.’s current trading price is -14.74% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 175.36%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $0.48 to $1.56. In the Communication Services sector, the LiveOne Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 0.62 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.0.39 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

LiveOne Inc. (LVO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 79.66% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 116.64M and boasts a workforce of 184 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.9414, with a change in price of +0.6500. Similarly, LiveOne Inc. recorded 340,890 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +95.59%.

LVO Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for LiveOne Inc. over the last 50 days is 70.51%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 58.93%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 51.19% and 53.37%, respectively.

LVO Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The index has shown a price gain of 106.68% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 62.16%. The price of LVO fallen by 19.82% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -5.00%.