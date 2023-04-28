Lennox International Inc. (LII) Stock: Uncovering a 52-Week Range and Trading Volume

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Lennox International Inc.’s current trading price is 0.49% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 53.24%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $182.85 and $278.84. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Industrials reached around 0.89 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.31 million over the last three months.

Currently, the stock price of Lennox International Inc. (LII) is $280.20. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $280.91 after opening at $269.64. The stock touched a low of $264.88 before closing at $257.07.

Lennox International Inc.’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $278.84 on 04/27/23, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $182.85 on 06/17/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Lennox International Inc. (LII) has experienced a quarterly rise of 12.87% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 9.98B and boasts a workforce of 13200 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Lennox International Inc.

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Lennox International Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 14 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 252.01, with a change in price of +11.84. Similarly, Lennox International Inc. recorded 310,727 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +4.41%.

LII Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Lennox International Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 98.55%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 98.55%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 83.83% and 82.67%, respectively.

LII Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 17.13%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 18.96%. The price of LII fallen by 14.70% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 6.33%.