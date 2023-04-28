ICON Public Limited Company (ICLR) Stock: 52-Week Performance Showcases Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. ICON Public Limited Company’s current trading price is -23.60% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 11.25%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $171.43 and $249.62. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Healthcare reached around 1.56 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.51 million over the last three months.

ICON Public Limited Company (ICLR) currently has a stock price of $190.71. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $204.92 after opening at $202.44. The lowest recorded price for the day was $186.205 before it closed at $200.88.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

ICON Public Limited Company’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $249.62 on 07/29/22, and the lowest price during that time was $171.43, recorded on 10/13/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

ICON Public Limited Company (ICLR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -17.46% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 15.52B and boasts a workforce of 41100 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 214.64, with a change in price of -27.98. Similarly, ICON Public Limited Company recorded 527,190 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -12.79%.

How ICLR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ICLR stands at 0.55. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.54.

ICLR Stock Stochastic Average

ICON Public Limited Company’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 8.62%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 14.94%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 8.52% and 7.86%, respectively.

ICLR Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -1.82%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -3.06%. Over the last 30 days, the price of ICLR has leaped by -8.03%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -7.52%.