Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL Stock: A Sea of Opportunity

Currently, the stock price of Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) is $40.41. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $40.44 after opening at $39.82. The stock touched a low of $39.76 before closing at $39.84.

Hormel Foods Corporation’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $53.54 on 04/29/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $37.78 on 03/23/23.

52-week price history of HRL Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Hormel Foods Corporation’s current trading price is -24.53% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 6.98%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $37.78 and $53.54. Shares of the company, which operates in the Consumer Defensive sector, recorded a trading volume of around 1.79 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 2.07 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) has experienced a quarterly decline of -9.72% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 22.11B and boasts a workforce of 20000 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Hormel Foods Corporation

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Hormel Foods Corporation as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 2 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 43.24, with a change in price of -7.18. Similarly, Hormel Foods Corporation recorded 1,933,919 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -15.09%.

HRL Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HRL stands at 0.43. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.43.

HRL Stock Stochastic Average

Hormel Foods Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 31.88%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 60.34%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 46.91% and 43.68%, respectively.

HRL Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -11.28%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -10.52%. The price of HRL fallen by 3.19% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.28%.