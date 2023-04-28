Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) Stock: A Year of Declines and Increases

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s current trading price is -5.31% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 27.15%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $19.08 and $25.62 The company’s shares, which are part of the Consumer Cyclical sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.62 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 3.11 million over the last three months.

The stock price for Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) currently stands at $24.26. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $24.335 after starting at $23.83. The stock’s lowest price was $23.75 before closing at $23.91.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $25.62 on 04/03/23 and a low of $19.08 for the same time frame on 06/16/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) has experienced a quarterly rise of 2.02% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 7.53B and boasts a workforce of 24000 employees.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 11 analysts are rating Graphic Packaging Holding Company as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 23.48, with a change in price of +1.33. Similarly, Graphic Packaging Holding Company recorded 3,075,376 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +5.80%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GPK stands at 2.44. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.42.

GPK Stock Stochastic Average

Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 50.27%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 27.27%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 16.39% and 20.06%, respectively.

GPK Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 9.03%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 4.93%. The price of GPK leaped by -3.54% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.70%.