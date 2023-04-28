Golden Sun Education Group Limited (GSUN) Stock: Uncovering 52-Week Market Trends

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Golden Sun Education Group Limited’s current trading price is -98.91% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 9.87%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $0.94 and $95.00. The company, active in the Consumer Defensive sector, saw a trading volume of around 0.46 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 2.3 million observed over the last three months.

Golden Sun Education Group Limited (GSUN) has a current stock price of $1.03. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $1.10 after opening at $1.10. The stock’s low for the day was $1.0115, and it eventually closed at $1.09.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Golden Sun Education Group Limited (GSUN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -30.68% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 18.96M and boasts a workforce of 377 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.6641, with a change in price of -0.4172. Similarly, Golden Sun Education Group Limited recorded 2,114,682 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -28.77%.

GSUN Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Golden Sun Education Group Limited over the last 50 days is at 1.30%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 3.34%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 6.58% and 11.40%, respectively.

GSUN Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The index has shown a price loss of -6.11% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -95.51%. The price of GSUN leaped by -38.16% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -11.73%.