GEE Group Inc.: Navigating Market Fluctuations with a 55.10M Market Cap

The present stock price for GEE Group Inc. (JOB) is $0.50. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $0.51 after an opening price of $0.50. The stock briefly fell to $0.48 before ending the session at $0.44.

GEE Group Inc. saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $0.80 on 12/05/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $0.36 on 03/20/23.

52-week price history of JOB Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. GEE Group Inc.’s current trading price is -37.41% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 40.25%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $0.36 to $0.80. In the Industrials sector, the GEE Group Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 1.21 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.0.43 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

GEE Group Inc. (JOB) has experienced a quarterly rise of 6.55% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 55.10M and boasts a workforce of 309 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.4867, with a change in price of -0.2861. Similarly, GEE Group Inc. recorded 505,244 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -36.36%.

Examining JOB’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for JOB stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

JOB Stock Stochastic Average

Today, GEE Group Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 94.60%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 94.05%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 84.50% and 83.37% respectively.

JOB Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The index has shown a price gain of 2.18% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -20.41%. The price of JOB fallen by 35.32% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 16.17%.