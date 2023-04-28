Copart Inc. (CPRT) Stock: A Year of Decreases and Increases

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Copart Inc.’s current trading price is -1.28% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 52.16%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $51.10 and $78.76 The company’s shares, which are part of the Consumer Cyclical sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.31 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 2.04 million over the last three months.

The stock of Copart Inc. (CPRT) is currently priced at $77.76. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $77.88 after opening at $77.425. The day’s lowest price was $77.05 before the stock closed at $77.11.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Copart Inc. (CPRT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 16.49% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 36.91B and boasts a workforce of 9500 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 68.40, with a change in price of +10.09. Similarly, Copart Inc. recorded 1,981,818 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +14.91%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CPRT stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

CPRT Stock Stochastic Average

Copart Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 91.28%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 81.23%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 77.03% and 83.63%, respectively.

CPRT Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The metric has seen a significant gain of 27.71% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 36.87%. Over the past 30 days, the price of CPRT has fallen by 6.36%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.41%.