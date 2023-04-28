Company’s Banking Stock: Dissecting a -17.84% Quarterly Revenue Decline Amid Growth

The stock of Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI) is currently priced at $12.71. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $12.86 after opening at $12.36. The day’s lowest price was $12.23 before the stock closed at $12.40.

Douglas Emmett Inc. saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $30.60 on 04/28/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $10.62 on 03/24/23.

52-week price history of DEI Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Douglas Emmett Inc.’s current trading price is -58.46% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 19.68%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $10.62 and $30.60. In the Real Estate sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 2.55 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 2.8 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -17.84% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.23B and boasts a workforce of 750 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Douglas Emmett Inc.

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Douglas Emmett Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 14.42, with a change in price of -4.32. Similarly, Douglas Emmett Inc. recorded 2,424,859 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -25.37%.

Examining DEI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DEI stands at 2.03. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.03.

DEI Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Douglas Emmett Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 37.73%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 60.04%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 50.15% and 55.44%, respectively.

DEI Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The metric has seen a significant loss of -18.94% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -27.66%. Over the past 30 days, the price of DEI has fallen by 7.99%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.44%.