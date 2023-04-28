Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) Stock: Navigating a Year of Stock Volatility

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Coinbase Global Inc.’s current trading price is -60.30% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 67.13%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $31.55 and $132.81. The company, active in the Financial sector, saw a trading volume of around 5.95 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 19.53 million observed over the last three months.

Currently, the stock price of Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) is $52.73. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $55.7227 after opening at $54.67. The stock touched a low of $53.58 before closing at $54.17.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Coinbase Global Inc.’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $132.81 on 05/04/22, and the lowest price during that time was $31.55, recorded on 01/06/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -14.08% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 12.85B and boasts a workforce of 4510 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Coinbase Global Inc.

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating Coinbase Global Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 11 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 2 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 6 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 56.14, with a change in price of +5.25. Similarly, Coinbase Global Inc. recorded 17,475,977 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +11.01%.

How COIN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for COIN stands at 0.63. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.62.

COIN Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Coinbase Global Inc. over the past 50 days is 6.21%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 3.67%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 2.77% and 4.26%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

COIN Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 49.00%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -28.56%. The price of COIN leaped by -19.25% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -10.69%.