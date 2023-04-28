Cimpress plc: Navigating a Turbulent Year, Up -10.41% from 52-Week Low

Currently, the stock price of Cimpress plc (CMPR) is $52.49. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $53.18 after opening at $44.00. The stock touched a low of $44.00 before closing at $43.34.

Cimpress plc had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $58.59 on 04/28/22, while the lowest price during the same period was $18.00 on 10/27/22.

52-week price history of CMPR Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Cimpress plc’s current trading price is -10.41% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 191.61%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $18.00 and $58.59. The Communication Services sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 0.57 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 0.16 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Cimpress plc (CMPR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 76.50% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.36B and boasts a workforce of 15000 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Cimpress plc

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Cimpress plc as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 34.64, with a change in price of +21.24. Similarly, Cimpress plc recorded 144,270 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +67.97%.

CMPR Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Cimpress plc over the past 50 days is 97.00%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 94.39%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 62.14% and 68.16%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

CMPR Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 90.11%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 128.61%. The price of CMPR fallen by 22.90% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 17.82%.