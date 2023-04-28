Chubb Limited (CB) Stock: A Year of Market Movement, Down and Up

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Chubb Limited’s current trading price is -13.98% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 14.53%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $173.78 and $231.37. The company, active in the Financial sector, saw a trading volume of around 2.09 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 1.89 million observed over the last three months.

Chubb Limited (CB) current stock price is $199.03. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $199.54 after opening at $197.64. The stock’s lowest point was $197.01 before it closed at $198.37.

Chubb Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $231.37 on 01/27/23, while the lowest price during the same period was $173.78 on 09/26/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Chubb Limited (CB) has experienced a quarterly decline of -13.88% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 83.56B and boasts a workforce of 34000 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Chubb Limited

As of right now, 14 analysts are rating Chubb Limited as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 209.61, with a change in price of -19.29. Similarly, Chubb Limited recorded 1,785,303 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -8.84%.

How CB’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CB stands at 0.30. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.29.

CB Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Chubb Limited over the past 50 days is 51.34%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 54.08%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 59.56% and 66.87%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

CB Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -9.78%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -1.19%. The price of CB increased 5.00% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.42%.