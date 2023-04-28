Charting the Course: First Republic Bank’s FRC Stock Prospects

Currently, the stock price of First Republic Bank (FRC) is $3.76. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $6.83 after opening at $5.65. The stock touched a low of $5.53 before closing at $6.19.

The stock market performance of First Republic Bank has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $171.09 on 08/16/22, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $4.76, recorded on 04/28/23.

52-week price history of FRC Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. First Republic Bank’s current trading price is -97.80% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -21.01%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $4.76 and $171.09. Shares of the company, which operates in the Financial sector, recorded a trading volume of around 47.02 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 44.41 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

First Republic Bank (FRC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -97.33% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.12B and boasts a workforce of 7213 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For First Republic Bank

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating First Republic Bank as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 12 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 88.67, with a change in price of -121.96. Similarly, First Republic Bank recorded 28,505,264 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -96.66%.

FRC Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FRC stands at 0.09. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.09.

FRC Stock Stochastic Average

First Republic Bank’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 0.16%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 1.70%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 7.35% and 16.10%, respectively.

FRC Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -96.92%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -96.78%. The price of FRC leaped by -73.63% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -73.63%.