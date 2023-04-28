CCO Stock: Exploring Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s Growth

The stock price for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) currently stands at $1.27. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $1.28 after starting at $1.20. The stock’s lowest price was $1.18 before closing at $1.20.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $2.88 on 04/28/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $0.91 on 07/12/22.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

52-week price history of CCO Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -55.90% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 40.04%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $0.91 to $2.88. In the Communication Services sector, the Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 1.37 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.2.32 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -28.25% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 572.71M and boasts a workforce of 4700 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.3358, with a change in price of +0.2000. Similarly, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. recorded 2,365,716 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +18.69%.

CCO Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 29.46%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 81.67%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 66.11% and 68.07% respectively.

CCO Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 20.95%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -21.60%. The price of CCO fallen by 18.69% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 6.72%.