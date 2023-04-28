Can WeWork Inc. Bounce Back? 52-Week Performance and Analyst Predictions

WeWork Inc. (WE) has a current stock price of $0.44. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $0.4409 after opening at $0.4154. The stock’s low for the day was $0.403, and it eventually closed at $0.44.

WeWork Inc.’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $8.08 on 05/27/22, with the lowest value being $0.40 on 04/27/23.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

52-week price history of WE Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. WeWork Inc.’s current trading price is -94.60% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 8.19%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $0.40 and $8.08. Shares of the company, which operates in the Real Estate sector, recorded a trading volume of around 3.42 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 9.65 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

WeWork Inc. (WE) has experienced a quarterly decline of -73.58% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 340.70M and boasts a workforce of 4300 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For WeWork Inc.

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating WeWork Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.2637, with a change in price of -2.4862. Similarly, WeWork Inc. recorded 9,540,687 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -85.73%.

WE Stock Stochastic Average

WeWork Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 0.76%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 2.66%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 4.30% and 4.65%, respectively.

WE Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price loss of -69.51% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -84.91%. The price of WE leaped by -41.86% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -3.11%.