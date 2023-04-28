Behind Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated’s 52-Week Range: Uncovering Opportunities for Investors

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) has a current stock price of $136.21. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $138.44 after opening at $129.92. The stock’s low for the day was $128.16, and it eventually closed at $127.27.

The market performance of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has been somewhat unstable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $227.08 on 04/29/22, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $124.74, recorded on 04/25/23.

52-week price history of JLL Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated’s current trading price is -40.02% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 9.20%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $124.74 and $227.08. Shares of the company, which operates in the Real Estate sector, recorded a trading volume of around 0.8 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.31 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) has experienced a quarterly decline of -25.13% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.60B and boasts a workforce of 103000 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 159.91, with a change in price of -31.73. Similarly, Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated recorded 276,976 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -18.89%.

JLL Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for JLL stands at 0.37. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.26.

JLL Stock Stochastic Average

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 20.10%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 53.46%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 27.03% and 15.24%, respectively.

JLL Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The index has shown a price loss of -14.53% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -16.70%. The price of JLL leaped by -1.50% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 0.78%.