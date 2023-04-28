Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Inc. (BBBY) Price Performance: The Role of Supply and Demand

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The index has shown a price loss of -95.52% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -97.75%. The price of BBBY leaped by -86.01% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -61.65%.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) has a current stock price of $0.11. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $0.1337 after opening at $0.124. The stock’s low for the day was $0.1115, and it eventually closed at $0.12.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $30.00 on 08/17/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $0.11 on 04/27/23.

52-week price history of BBBY Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s current trading price is -99.62% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 0.94%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.11 and $30.00. The Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 103.08 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 127.28 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) has experienced a quarterly decline of -95.59% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 55.48M and boasts a workforce of 32000 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 6 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.8766, with a change in price of -3.4806. Similarly, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. recorded 98,950,570 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -96.68%.

BBBY Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. over the last 50 days is at 0.42%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 1.76%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 2.03% and 3.03%, respectively.