American Airlines Group Inc.: Weathering Stock Market Storms with 8.36B Market Cap

The stock of American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) is currently priced at $13.36. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $13.40 after opening at $12.97. The day’s lowest price was $12.75 before the stock closed at $12.88.

American Airlines Group Inc.’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $19.64 on 05/04/22 and a low of $11.65 for the same time frame on 10/03/22.

52-week price history of AAL Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. American Airlines Group Inc.’s current trading price is -31.98% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 14.66%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $11.65 and $19.64. In the Industrials sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 14.65 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 23.1 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) has experienced a quarterly decline of -18.69% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 8.36B and boasts a workforce of 129700 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for American Airlines Group Inc.

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating American Airlines Group Inc. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 15 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 14.71, with a change in price of -0.66. Similarly, American Airlines Group Inc. recorded 25,537,578 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -4.69%.

AAL Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, American Airlines Group Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 16.02%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 31.52%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 15.56% and 11.78%, respectively.

AAL Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The metric has seen a significant gain of 5.03% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -4.57%. Over the past 30 days, the price of AAL has leaped by -6.90%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.30%.