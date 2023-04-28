AEM’s Market Whiplash: 8.85% YTD Rise, 8.33% Rise in 30 Days

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 8.85%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 31.54%. Over the last 30 days, the price of AEM has fallen by 8.33%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.26%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) currently has a stock price of $56.59. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $56.62 after opening at $55.59. The lowest recorded price for the day was $55.30 before it closed at $55.89.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $60.79 on 04/29/22, while the lowest price during the same period was $36.69 on 09/26/22.

52-week price history of AEM Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s current trading price is -6.91% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 54.26%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $36.69 and $60.79. The Basic Materials sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 1.99 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 3.24 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) has experienced a quarterly decline of -0.89% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 28.12B and boasts a workforce of 10125 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited

As of right now, 14 analysts are rating Agnico Eagle Mines Limited as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 52.36, with a change in price of +4.42. Similarly, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited recorded 2,995,632 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +8.47%.

AEM’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AEM stands at 0.09. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.08.

AEM Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited over the past 50 days is 80.45%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 66.70%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 63.04% and 62.99%, respectively, over the past 20 days.