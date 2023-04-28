A Deep Dive into ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) Stock Performance

ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) has a current stock price of $9.34. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $9.60 after opening at $9.56. The stock’s low for the day was $9.17, and it eventually closed at $9.56.

ACM Research Inc.’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $20.24 on 08/05/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $5.46 on 10/24/22.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

52-week price history of ACMR Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. ACM Research Inc.’s current trading price is -53.85% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 71.06%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $5.46 and $20.24. Shares of the company, which operates in the Technology sector, recorded a trading volume of around 0.56 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 0.71 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -25.52% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 581.70M and boasts a workforce of 1209 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For ACM Research Inc.

As of right now, 6 analysts are rating ACM Research Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 10.77, with a change in price of +0.59. Similarly, ACM Research Inc. recorded 764,470 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +6.74%.

ACMR Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ACMR stands at 0.11. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.03.

ACMR Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for ACM Research Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 3.25%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 5.43%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 2.66% and 4.68%, respectively.

ACMR Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The index has shown a price gain of 21.14% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 43.91%. The price of ACMR leaped by -15.17% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -14.23%.