Weatherford International plc: Navigating Market Volatility with a 1.79 Debt-to-Equity Ratio

The stock of Weatherford International plc (WFRD) is currently priced at $61.76. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $64.94 after opening at $61.18. The day’s lowest price was $61.12 before the stock closed at $59.43.

Weatherford International plc ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $70.18 on 03/07/23, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $16.96 on 07/14/22.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

52-week price history of WFRD Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Weatherford International plc’s current trading price is -12.00% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 264.15%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $16.96 to $70.18. In the Energy sector, the Weatherford International plc’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 1.51 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.0.8 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Weatherford International plc (WFRD) has experienced a quarterly rise of 8.12% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.43B and boasts a workforce of 17700 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 56.43, with a change in price of +18.36. Similarly, Weatherford International plc recorded 824,281 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +42.30%.

Examining WFRD’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for WFRD stands at 4.20. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 4.12.

WFRD Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Weatherford International plc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 55.02%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 53.63%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 56.06% and 66.00% respectively.

WFRD Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The metric has seen a significant gain of 21.29% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 63.60%. Over the past 30 days, the price of WFRD has fallen by 9.54%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -4.05%.