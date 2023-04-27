Vicor Corporation Inc. (VICR) Price Performance: A Fundamental Analysis Perspective

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The metric has seen a significant loss of -18.98% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -5.14%. Over the past 30 days, the price of VICR has leaped by -0.82%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.21%.

The current stock price for Vicor Corporation (VICR) is $43.55. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $47.26 after opening at $43.99. It dipped to a low of $42.58 before ultimately closing at $41.44.

Vicor Corporation’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $82.39 on 08/16/22, and the lowest price during that time was $38.71, recorded on 02/24/23.

52-week price history of VICR Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Vicor Corporation’s current trading price is -47.14% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 12.50%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $38.71 and $82.39. The Technology sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 0.56 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 0.35 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Vicor Corporation (VICR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -38.71% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.94B and boasts a workforce of 1088 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 53.11, with a change in price of -10.44. Similarly, Vicor Corporation recorded 304,249 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -19.34%.

VICR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for VICR stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

VICR Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Vicor Corporation over the past 50 days is 18.05%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 38.03%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 19.02% and 14.89%, respectively, over the past 20 days.