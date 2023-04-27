TXT’s 52-Week Rollercoaster: From $57.11 to $76.11 – What’s Next for Investors?

Textron Inc. (TXT) current stock price is $63.17. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $67.00 after opening at $66.90. The stock’s lowest point was $65.34 before it closed at $65.56.

Textron Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $76.11 on 02/03/23, while the lowest price during the same period was $57.11 on 06/17/22.

52-week price history of TXT Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Textron Inc.’s current trading price is -17.00% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 10.61%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $57.11 and $76.11. Shares of the company, which operates in the Industrials sector, recorded a trading volume of around 0.87 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 1.42 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Textron Inc. (TXT) has experienced a quarterly decline of -12.41% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 13.62B and boasts a workforce of 34000 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 70.66, with a change in price of -7.80. Similarly, Textron Inc. recorded 1,439,953 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -11.01%.

TXT Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TXT stands at 0.50. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.50.

TXT Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Textron Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 1.47%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 2.07%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 2.32% and 9.03%, respectively.

TXT Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -10.78%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -1.86%. The price of TXT decreased -9.21% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -8.12%.