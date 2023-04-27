Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) Stock: A Year of Market Movement, Down and Up

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Tivic Health Systems Inc.’s current trading price is -95.26% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 7.09%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.13 and $2.87 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.02 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 1.63 million over the last three months.

The stock of Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) is currently priced at $0.14. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $0.1578 after opening at $0.1343. The day’s lowest price was $0.13 before the stock closed at $0.13.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $2.87 on 08/04/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $0.13 on 04/05/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -80.01% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.18M and boasts a workforce of 16 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.4632, with a change in price of -1.1840. Similarly, Tivic Health Systems Inc. recorded 1,054,420 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -89.70%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TIVC stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

TIVC Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Tivic Health Systems Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 7.50%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 8.41%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 7.20% and 9.64%, respectively.

TIVC Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The metric has seen a significant loss of -78.75% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -92.05%. Over the past 30 days, the price of TIVC has leaped by -22.64%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -9.57%.