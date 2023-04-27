The Significance of Moving Averages in Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited Inc. (DXF) Price Performance

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -26.47%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -49.89%. The price of DXF leaped by -2.48% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 25.16%.

Currently, the stock price of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) is $0.14. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $0.18 after opening at $0.12. The stock touched a low of $0.12 before closing at $0.13.

The market performance of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited has been somewhat unstable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $0.80 on 06/09/22, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $0.03, recorded on 04/12/23.

52-week price history of DXF Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited’s current trading price is -82.78% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 359.33%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.03 and $0.80. The Financial sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 3.32 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 0.62 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) has experienced a quarterly decline of -27.97% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.88M and boasts a workforce of 11 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.1721, with a change in price of -0.0644. Similarly, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited recorded 489,479 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -31.85%.

DXF Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited over the last 50 days is at 49.22%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 49.22%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 45.56% and 45.75%, respectively.