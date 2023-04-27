The Psychology of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. Inc. (HASI) Price Performance: Understanding Market Sentiment

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -8.87%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 18.59%. Over the last 30 days, the price of HASI has fallen by 0.46%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -8.17%.

At present, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) has a stock price of $26.41. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $27.90 after an opening price of $27.60. The day’s lowest price was $26.18, and it closed at $28.02.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $45.84 on 08/11/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $21.56 on 10/24/22.

52-week price history of HASI Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.’s current trading price is -42.39% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 22.52%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$21.56 and $45.84. The Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Real Estate, saw a trading volume of around 0.87 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 0.71 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -22.69% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.41B and boasts a workforce of 114 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 30.94, with a change in price of -6.03. Similarly, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. recorded 648,691 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -18.59%.

HASI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HASI stands at 1.83. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.83.

HASI Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 22.49%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 7.90%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 57.18% and 76.43%, respectively.