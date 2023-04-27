TEAM’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio at 0.00: What It Means for Atlassian Corporation’s Future

Currently, the stock price of Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) is $151.74. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $152.99 after opening at $145.63. The stock touched a low of $145.41 before closing at $143.06.

Atlassian Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $300.29 on 08/10/22, while the lowest price during the same period was $113.86 on 11/21/22.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

52-week price history of TEAM Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Atlassian Corporation’s current trading price is -49.47% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 33.27%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $113.86 and $300.29. The Technology sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 1.85 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 2.09 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) has experienced a quarterly decline of -0.13% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 38.57B and boasts a workforce of 8813 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Atlassian Corporation

As of right now, 17 analysts are rating Atlassian Corporation as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 154.54, with a change in price of +20.19. Similarly, Atlassian Corporation recorded 2,688,669 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +15.35%.

TEAM Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TEAM stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.73.

TEAM Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Atlassian Corporation over the past 50 days is 19.43%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 30.64%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 20.01% and 28.46%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

TEAM Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 17.92%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -22.12%. The price of TEAM leaped by -2.10% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -6.78%.