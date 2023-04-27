Tapestry Inc. (TPR) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Tapestry Inc.’s current trading price is -15.63% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 51.80%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $26.39 and $47.48. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 3.02 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 3.17 million over the last 3 months.

The stock of Tapestry Inc. (TPR) is currently priced at $40.06. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $40.665 after opening at $40.46. The day’s lowest price was $39.89 before the stock closed at $40.33.

Tapestry Inc. experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $47.48 on 02/02/23, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $26.39 on 05/11/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Tapestry Inc. (TPR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -8.29% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 9.55B and boasts a workforce of 12600 employees.

Tapestry Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 12 analysts are rating Tapestry Inc. as a BUY, 5 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 41.51, with a change in price of +2.29. Similarly, Tapestry Inc. recorded 3,254,733 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +6.06%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TPR stands at 0.72. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.71.

TPR Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Tapestry Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 15.02%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 22.52%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 38.51% and 52.53% respectively.

TPR Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The metric has seen a significant gain of 5.20% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 31.99%. Over the past 30 days, the price of TPR has leaped by -1.67%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -7.03%.