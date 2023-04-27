Rapid7 Inc. Inc. (RPD) Price Performance: A Fundamental Analysis Perspective

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price gain of 46.03% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 16.12%. The price of RPD fallen by 21.50% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 3.42%.

The present stock price for Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) is $49.62. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $50.07 after an opening price of $48.03. The stock briefly fell to $47.74 before ending the session at $47.56.

Rapid7 Inc. saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $107.09 on 04/27/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $26.49 on 11/07/22.

52-week price history of RPD Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Rapid7 Inc.’s current trading price is -53.67% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 87.35%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $26.49 and $107.09. The trading volume for the Technology sector company’s shares reached about 0.99 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 1.16 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) has experienced a quarterly rise of 41.93% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.90B and boasts a workforce of 2623 employees.

Rapid7 Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 6 analysts are rating Rapid7 Inc. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 11 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 41.60, with a change in price of +20.22. Similarly, Rapid7 Inc. recorded 1,083,411 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +68.78%.

RPD Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Rapid7 Inc. over the last 50 days is 81.17%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 76.32%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 72.83% and 80.95%, respectively.