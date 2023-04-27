Potbelly Corporation’s Banking’s 100-Day Moving Average at 7.40: Will the Stock Break Through?

The present stock price for Potbelly Corporation (PBPB) is $10.85. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $11.14 after an opening price of $10.15. The stock briefly fell to $9.9209 before ending the session at $10.18.

The market performance of Potbelly Corporation’s stock has been harmonious in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $10.30 on 04/26/23, while the lowest value for the same duration was $4.31 on 09/26/22.

52-week price history of PBPB Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Potbelly Corporation’s current trading price is 5.34% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 151.74%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $4.31 to $10.30. In the Consumer Cyclical sector, the Potbelly Corporation’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 0.68 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.0.15 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Potbelly Corporation (PBPB) has experienced a quarterly rise of 40.54% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 317.69M and boasts a workforce of 6000 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 7.40, with a change in price of +5.28. Similarly, Potbelly Corporation recorded 131,271 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +94.79%.

Examining PBPB’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PBPB stands at 1.91. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.91.

PBPB Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Potbelly Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 92.84%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 92.23%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 94.99% and 95.14% respectively.

PBPB Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price gain of 94.79% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 128.42%. The price of PBPB fallen by 41.46% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 6.90%.