Phillips 66 Inc. (PSX) Price Performance: A Comparative Analysis with Competitors

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The metric has seen a significant loss of -4.62% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -1.13%. Over the past 30 days, the price of PSX has fallen by 3.16%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.68%.

The current stock price for Phillips 66 (PSX) is $99.27. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $100.41 after opening at $99.53. It dipped to a low of $98.32 before ultimately closing at $99.32.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The stock market performance of Phillips 66 has been very steady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $113.53 on 11/14/22, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $74.02, recorded on 09/26/22.

52-week price history of PSX Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Phillips 66’s current trading price is -12.56% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 34.11%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $74.02 and $113.53. The shares of the Energy sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 2.71 million for the day, which was comparatively lower than the average daily volume of 3.77 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Phillips 66 (PSX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -8.80% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 46.26B and boasts a workforce of 13000 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Phillips 66

As of right now, 10 analysts are rating Phillips 66 as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 102.12, with a change in price of -9.17. Similarly, Phillips 66 recorded 3,450,203 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -8.46%.

PSX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PSX stands at 0.58. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.56.

PSX Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Phillips 66 over the last 50 days is presently at 47.36%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 17.67%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 32.40% and 44.81%, respectively.