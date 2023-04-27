Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) Stock: 52-Week Performance Showcases Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Otis Worldwide Corporation’s current trading price is -6.24% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 31.03%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $62.49 and $87.33. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.95 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 1.77 million over the last 3 months.

The present stock price for Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) is $81.88. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $83.47 after an opening price of $81.90. The stock briefly fell to $81.55 before ending the session at $82.65.

Otis Worldwide Corporation experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $87.33 on 03/06/23 and the lowest value was $62.49 on 10/13/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 1.14% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 33.84B and boasts a workforce of 69000 employees.

Otis Worldwide Corporation: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating Otis Worldwide Corporation as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 81.73, with a change in price of +3.79. Similarly, Otis Worldwide Corporation recorded 1,795,138 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +4.85%.

OTIS Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Otis Worldwide Corporation over the last 50 days is 47.80%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 63.08%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 71.26% and 73.79%, respectively.

OTIS Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price gain of 4.56% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 22.06%. The price of OTIS fallen by 1.10% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -0.75%.