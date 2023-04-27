Navigating UWMC Stock: UWM Holdings Corporation Journey

UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) currently has a stock price of $5.80. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $5.84 after opening at $5.53. The lowest recorded price for the day was $5.52 before it closed at $5.55.

The stock market performance of UWM Holdings Corporation has been very steady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $5.58 on 04/26/23, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $2.84, recorded on 09/29/22.

52-week price history of UWMC Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. UWM Holdings Corporation’s current trading price is 4.01% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 104.23%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $2.84 and $5.58. The Financial sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 1.6 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 1.08 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) has experienced a quarterly rise of 30.93% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 9.32B and boasts a workforce of 6000 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For UWM Holdings Corporation

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating UWM Holdings Corporation as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 4 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.49, with a change in price of +1.35. Similarly, UWM Holdings Corporation recorded 1,113,020 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +30.34%.

UWMC Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for UWMC stands at 67.33. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 66.62.

UWMC Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of UWM Holdings Corporation over the last 50 days is at 97.73%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 96.40%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 96.93% and 91.93%, respectively.

UWMC Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 75.23%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 95.29%. Over the last 30 days, the price of UWMC has fallen by 20.33%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 8.21%.