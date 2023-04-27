MAX’s 52-Week Rollercoaster: From $7.59 to $17.01 – What’s Next for Investors?

MediaAlpha Inc. (MAX) current stock price is $7.67. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $9.13 after opening at $8.99. The stock’s lowest point was $7.3801 before it closed at $9.04.

MediaAlpha Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $17.01 on 02/24/23, while the lowest price during the same period was $7.59 on 04/26/23.

52-week price history of MAX Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. MediaAlpha Inc.’s current trading price is -54.91% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 1.05%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $7.59 and $17.01. Shares of the company, which operates in the Communication Services sector, recorded a trading volume of around 0.79 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.2 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

MediaAlpha Inc. (MAX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -37.89% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 473.55M and boasts a workforce of 156 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For MediaAlpha Inc.

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating MediaAlpha Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 12.50, with a change in price of -4.20. Similarly, MediaAlpha Inc. recorded 209,150 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -35.38%.

MAX Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for MediaAlpha Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 3.01%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 3.61%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 6.45% and 6.60%, respectively.

MAX Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -22.91%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -29.70%. The price of MAX decreased -48.14% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -19.09%.