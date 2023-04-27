Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN) Stock: Uncovering a 52-Week Range and Trading Volume

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd.’s current trading price is -16.87% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 212.09%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $8.85 and $33.22. The company, active in the Technology sector, saw a trading volume of around 1.89 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 0.9 million observed over the last three months.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN) has a current stock price of $27.62. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $30.84 after opening at $30.41. The stock’s low for the day was $27.45, and it eventually closed at $31.34.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd.’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $33.22 on 04/24/23, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $8.85 on 05/12/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 24.25% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.23B and boasts a workforce of 5344 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 22.30, with a change in price of +4.60. Similarly, Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. recorded 759,533 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +19.98%.

How MAXN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MAXN stands at 10.16. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 8.97.

MAXN Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. over the past 50 days is 68.29%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 36.92%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 68.65% and 84.45%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

MAXN Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price gain of 71.98% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 87.25%. The price of MAXN fallen by 8.27% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -3.26%.