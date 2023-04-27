MAR Stock on the Rise: A Promising Investment

The stock price for Marriott International Inc. (MAR) currently stands at $165.12. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $174.13 after starting at $172.95. The stock’s lowest price was $164.69 before closing at $172.86.

In terms of market performance, Marriott International Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $186.17 on 04/28/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $131.01 on 06/23/22.

52-week price history of MAR Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Marriott International Inc.’s current trading price is -11.31% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 26.04%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $131.01 to $186.17. In the Consumer Cyclical sector, the Marriott International Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 3.09 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.1.75 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Marriott International Inc. (MAR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -4.18% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 50.81B and boasts a workforce of 377000 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Marriott International Inc.

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating Marriott International Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 16 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 164.45, with a change in price of -0.23. Similarly, Marriott International Inc. recorded 1,826,483 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -0.14%.

Examining MAR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MAR stands at 17.72. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 16.51.

MAR Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Marriott International Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 41.30%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 33.22%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 72.51% and 87.68% respectively.

MAR Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 10.90%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 6.54%. The price of MAR fallen by 5.45% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -4.95%.