MANH: Riding the Market Waves of Growth and Decline in 2023

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 36.50%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 28.96%. The price of MANH fallen by 11.75% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.89%.

The stock price for Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH) currently stands at $165.71. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $175.00 after starting at $166.00. The stock’s lowest price was $163.435 before closing at $152.68.

Manhattan Associates Inc.’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $160.00 on 04/26/23 and a low of $106.02 for the same time frame on 07/14/22.

52-week price history of MANH Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Manhattan Associates Inc.’s current trading price is 3.57% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 56.30%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $106.02 and $160.00. The trading volume for the Technology sector company’s shares reached about 1.02 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 0.26 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH) has experienced a quarterly rise of 33.84% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 10.12B and boasts a workforce of 4150 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 137.26, with a change in price of +39.77. Similarly, Manhattan Associates Inc. recorded 276,657 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +31.58%.

MANH’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MANH stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

MANH Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Manhattan Associates Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 77.45%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 64.21%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 58.83% and 68.65% respectively.