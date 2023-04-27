Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) Stock: From Low to High in 52 Weeks

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Lantheus Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -7.35% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 78.87%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $47.46 and $91.62. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.67 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 0.99 million over the last 3 months.

Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) stock is currently valued at $84.89. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $89.19 after opening at $89.17. The stock briefly dropped to $83.99 before ultimately closing at $89.72.

The market performance of Lantheus Holdings Inc.’s stock has been harmonious in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $91.62 on 04/19/23, while the lowest value for the same duration was $47.46 on 01/09/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) has experienced a quarterly rise of 55.33% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.72B and boasts a workforce of 698 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 66.03, with a change in price of +22.81. Similarly, Lantheus Holdings Inc. recorded 1,071,107 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +36.74%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for LNTH stands at 1.25. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.25.

LNTH Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Lantheus Holdings Inc. over the last 50 days is 80.42%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 47.75%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 76.63% and 86.49%, respectively.

LNTH Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 66.58%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 17.14%. The price of LNTH increased 5.49% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -6.23%.