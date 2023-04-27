Impinj Inc. (PI) Stock: A Year of Market Movement, Down and Up

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Impinj Inc.’s current trading price is -39.85% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 119.33%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $39.74 and $144.90. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 3.6 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 0.46 million over the last 3 months.

The present stock price for Impinj Inc. (PI) is $87.16. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $139.46 after an opening price of $135.38. The stock briefly fell to $134.5024 before ending the session at $135.32.

Impinj Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $144.90 on 03/06/23, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $39.74 on 05/12/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Impinj Inc. (PI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -30.20% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.43B and boasts a workforce of 389 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 125.66, with a change in price of -38.28. Similarly, Impinj Inc. recorded 461,917 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -31.49%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PI stands at 17.96. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 17.96.

PI Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Impinj Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 1.18%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 1.22%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 40.78% and 59.34% respectively.

PI Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The index has shown a price loss of -20.17% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -1.03%. The price of PI leaped by -31.16% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -36.34%.