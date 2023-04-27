HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (HUBC) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd.’s current trading price is -94.56% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -9.43%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $1.02 and $16.98 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.66 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 6.18 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (HUBC) is $0.92. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $1.08 after an opening price of $1.05. The stock briefly fell to $1.02 before ending the session at $1.05.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (HUBC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -90.79% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 108.37M and boasts a workforce of 548 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HUBC stands at 0.38. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.16.

HUBC Stock Stochastic Average

HUBC Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The index has shown a price loss of -92.53% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -90.84%. The price of HUBC leaped by -41.16% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -18.25%.