Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Harley-Davidson Inc.’s current trading price is -28.72% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 23.83%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $29.80 and $51.77. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.69 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 1.85 million over the last 3 months.

In terms of market performance, Harley-Davidson Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $51.77 on 02/02/23, and the lowest value was recorded at $29.80 on 06/16/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) has experienced a quarterly decline of -16.52% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.27B and boasts a workforce of 6300 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 42.85, with a change in price of -10.23. Similarly, Harley-Davidson Inc. recorded 1,633,572 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -21.71%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HOG stands at 2.38. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.54.

HOG Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Harley-Davidson Inc. over the last 50 days is 12.29%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 40.06%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 56.70% and 62.86%, respectively.

HOG Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -11.30%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 2.81%. The price of HOG fallen by 1.12% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.07%.